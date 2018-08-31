RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Receives $22.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

RLJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Boenning Scattergood set a $19.00 target price on RLJ Lodging Trust and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th.

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $22.12. 11,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,893. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $18.67 and a 52-week high of $23.97.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $484.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.62 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 3.11%. equities analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 7,421 shares in the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring premium-branded, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 156 hotels with approximately 30,570 rooms, located in 26 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

