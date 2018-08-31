Rockwell Automation (ROK) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) to announce earnings of $2.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.99. Rockwell Automation posted earnings of $1.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full year earnings of $8.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.91 to $8.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $9.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 48.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.38.

In related news, insider Theodore D. Crandall sold 5,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.34, for a total transaction of $1,036,552.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.68, for a total transaction of $262,752.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,810.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,433 shares of company stock valued at $2,086,894 over the last 90 days. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 262.2% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 333.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 76.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $178.18 on Tuesday. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $155.81 and a 52 week high of $210.72. The company has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.44%.

Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

