Rocky Brands (RCKY) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.01

News articles about Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Rocky Brands earned a media sentiment score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the textile maker an impact score of 47.0881776329487 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RCKY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut Rocky Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of RCKY traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.15. 45,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,525. The stock has a market cap of $217.54 million, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.17. Rocky Brands has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $33.45.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $58.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.40 million. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 4.99%. analysts predict that Rocky Brands will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

In other Rocky Brands news, Chairman Mike Brooks sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $77,025.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 316,472 shares in the company, valued at $9,750,502.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Brooks sold 9,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $289,858.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,859.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,620 shares of company stock worth $993,961. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

