Roots (ROOT) Earns “Action List Buy” Rating from TD Securities

Posted by on Aug 31st, 2018

TD Securities reaffirmed their action list buy rating on shares of Roots (TSE:ROOT) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. TD Securities currently has a C$17.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Roots from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Roots in a report on Monday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$14.44.

ROOT stock opened at C$10.30 on Tuesday. Roots has a twelve month low of C$8.55 and a twelve month high of C$13.55.

In other Roots news, Director James Alan Gabel sold 3,400 shares of Roots stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.46, for a total value of C$35,564.00.

Roots Company Profile

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of apparel, leather goods, accessories, and footwear products under the Roots brand. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer (DTC), and Partners and Other. The DTC segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

