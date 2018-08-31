Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,105 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 40,543 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $10,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,256,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,101,330 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $241,842,000 after acquiring an additional 807,366 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Ross Stores by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,360,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $454,305,000 after acquiring an additional 724,764 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,710,090 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $144,930,000 after acquiring an additional 705,317 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,603,686 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $203,035,000 after acquiring an additional 598,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

ROST has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank set a $91.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.39.

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total transaction of $2,136,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,651,641.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $128,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,701.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 212,413 shares of company stock worth $18,443,833. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $94.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.07. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.87 and a 52 week high of $97.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 47.56%. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 12th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.95%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Read More: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.