Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Bank of Montreal (BMO) Price Target to C$126.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$124.00 to C$126.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$116.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Cormark increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 31st. National Bank Financial upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$106.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Barclays increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$101.00 to C$107.00 in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Eight Capital increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$109.00 to C$114.00 in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$114.50.

Shares of TSE:BMO opened at C$107.60 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of C$88.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$107.93.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The bank reported C$2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.15 by C$0.05. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of C$5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.52 billion.

In other news, insider Patrick Cronin sold 24,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$101.14, for a total transaction of C$2,469,535.38. Also, insider Joanna Michelle Rotenberg sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$101.75, for a total value of C$305,250.00. Insiders have sold 117,198 shares of company stock worth $11,932,764 in the last 90 days.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, creditor insurance products, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

