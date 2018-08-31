Royce & Associates LP Acquires 108,563 Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO)

Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 613,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,563 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $8,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 9.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 9,228 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 18.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 8.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 62,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 6.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,291,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,403,000 after acquiring an additional 82,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VECO stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -580.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $22.35.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $157.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.35 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 47.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VECO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Veeco Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

In related news, CEO John R. Peeler bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.45 per share, for a total transaction of $114,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 393,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,501,704.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shubham Maheshwari bought 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.60 per share, with a total value of $103,240.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 88,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,546.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $385,990. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor process equipment worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam etch and deposition systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

