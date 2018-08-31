Royce & Associates LP Has $9.48 Million Stake in HighPoint Resources Corp (HPR)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,558,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,550 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in HighPoint Resources were worth $9,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HPR. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HighPoint Resources during the second quarter worth about $16,569,000. Northpointe Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of HighPoint Resources during the second quarter worth about $8,409,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HighPoint Resources during the first quarter worth about $3,896,000. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of HighPoint Resources during the second quarter worth about $3,390,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of HighPoint Resources during the second quarter worth about $3,323,000. 96.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HPR. TheStreet raised HighPoint Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a $6.00 price objective on HighPoint Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised HighPoint Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HighPoint Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Shares of NYSE HPR opened at $5.31 on Friday. HighPoint Resources Corp has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $7.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 3.32.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.42 million. HighPoint Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 52.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that HighPoint Resources Corp will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kenneth A. Wonstolen bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.74 per share, with a total value of $47,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Starzer bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $253,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $398,400. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HighPoint Resources Profile

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Northeast Wattenberg and Hereford fields of the Denver Julesburg basin located in the eastern plains of Colorado and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

