Royce & Associates LP Sells 184,700 Shares of Scorpio Bulkers Inc (SALT)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its stake in Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,283,278 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 184,700 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.69% of Scorpio Bulkers worth $9,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SALT. Evermore Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 5.3% during the first quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,661,039 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,960,000 after purchasing an additional 336,562 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 71.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,659,693 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,701,000 after purchasing an additional 693,269 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 4.5% during the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 1,030,787 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,267,000 after purchasing an additional 43,924 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 3.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 921,953 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,500,000 after purchasing an additional 34,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valueworks LLC lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 441.6% during the first quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 797,377 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 650,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Scorpio Bulkers alerts:

Shares of NYSE SALT opened at $6.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Scorpio Bulkers Inc has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $8.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 3.11.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Scorpio Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $60.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 60.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Scorpio Bulkers Inc will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Scorpio Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.04%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SALT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $12.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Bulkers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Bulkers in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Bulkers in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Scorpio Bulkers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.08.

Scorpio Bulkers Company Profile

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers along worldwide shipping routes. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned or finance leased 55 vessels comprising 18 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels.

Read More: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SALT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT).

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.