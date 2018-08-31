RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 18.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.3% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $266.48 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $223.15 and a one year high of $268.05.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.