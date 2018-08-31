RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Has $449,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 67.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 929 shares during the quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16,076.3% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,062,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,376,000 after purchasing an additional 8,012,930 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,675,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,350,000 after purchasing an additional 270,573 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,822,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,119,000 after purchasing an additional 237,501 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,560,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,261,000 after purchasing an additional 172,560 shares during the period. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,016.7% in the second quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 159,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,043,000 after purchasing an additional 145,101 shares during the period.

IJH stock opened at $203.92 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $169.36 and a twelve month high of $205.24.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

