RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2,620.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,519,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $886,429,000 after buying an additional 118,249 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,263,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $719,772,000 after buying an additional 175,540 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,105,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $684,948,000 after buying an additional 103,613 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,738,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $604,097,000 after purchasing an additional 172,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,981,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $498,940,000 after purchasing an additional 166,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $237.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.31. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $214.64 and a fifty-two week high of $275.31.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The investment management company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.19%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Societe Generale upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.41.

In other Goldman Sachs Group news, insider David M. Solomon sold 8,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $2,019,464.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David M. Solomon sold 8,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total value of $1,945,294.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.