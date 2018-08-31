RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Invests $4.16 Million in NRG Energy Inc (NRG) Stock

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 135,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,157,000. NRG Energy accounts for about 3.2% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in NRG Energy by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 72,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 360.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 79,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 62,512 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 34,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 19,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 356.4% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 88,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 68,852 shares in the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NRG opened at $35.24 on Friday. NRG Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $35.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 29.44% and a negative net margin of 9.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. equities research analysts expect that NRG Energy Inc will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 31st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 11.01%.

NRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on NRG Energy from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Citigroup raised NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

In other NRG Energy news, SVP David Callen sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $305,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,396.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. The company is involved in the generation of electricity using fossil fuel and nuclear sources. The company provides electricity to 2.9 million residential, commercial, and industrial consumers; system power, distributed generation, solar and wind products, backup generation, storage and distributed solar, demand response, energy efficiency, and on-site energy solutions; and carbon management and specialty services.

