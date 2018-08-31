RSP Permian Inc (RSPP) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in RSP Permian Inc (NYSE:RSPP) by 10.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 142,917 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,590 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in RSP Permian were worth $6,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSPP. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in RSP Permian in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of RSP Permian during the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RSP Permian during the first quarter valued at about $248,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of RSP Permian during the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of RSP Permian during the first quarter valued at about $263,000. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RSPP opened at $47.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.61. RSP Permian Inc has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $51.51.

RSPP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RSP Permian in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut RSP Permian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

RSP Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin of West Texas. It owns interest in contiguous acreage blocks in the core of the Midland Basin primarily in the adjacent counties of Midland, Martin, Andrews, Dawson, Ector, and Glasscock; and in Loving and Winkler counties of the Delaware Basin.

