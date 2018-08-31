Rubicon Technology, Inc. (RBCN) Shares Bought by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) by 37.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 215,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,936 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC owned about 0.08% of Rubicon Technology worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Rubicon Technology by 49.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 105,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Rubicon Technology alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Rubicon Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd.

Shares of RBCN opened at $9.04 on Friday. Rubicon Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $9.46.

Rubicon Technology Profile

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and blanks, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.