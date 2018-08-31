Runners Trading Up 59.8% Over Last 7 Days (RUNNERS)

Runners (CURRENCY:RUNNERS) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. One Runners coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Runners has traded 59.8% higher against the dollar. Runners has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of Runners was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000700 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Jiyo (JIYO) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000104 BTC.

StarCash Network (STARS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Allion (ALL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Cannation (CNNC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Runners Coin Profile

Runners (CRYPTO:RUNNERS) is a coin. The official website for Runners is runners.cash. Runners’ official Twitter account is @RunnersCoin.

Runners Coin Trading

Runners can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Runners directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Runners should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Runners using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

