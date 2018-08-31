Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 24,849 Shares of Medifast Inc (MED)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,849 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.85% of Medifast worth $16,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Medifast during the second quarter valued at about $2,695,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Medifast by 37,500.0% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Medifast in the second quarter valued at about $8,408,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Medifast by 513.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after buying an additional 17,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Medifast in the second quarter valued at about $304,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medifast stock opened at $225.74 on Friday. Medifast Inc has a one year low of $54.06 and a one year high of $229.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.28.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. Medifast had a return on equity of 37.25% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Medifast Inc will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Medifast to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Medifast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Medifast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

