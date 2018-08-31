Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $16.85 Million Position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 41.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 107,979 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $16,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 151.6% during the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 138.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 192.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,670.4% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $113.65 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a twelve month low of $88.81 and a twelve month high of $121.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 53.77% and a net margin of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 billion. research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 39.10%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Cowen cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Standpoint Research cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.57.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is a chemical company. The Company operates in five segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas (O&P-Americas), Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International (O&P-EAI), Intermediates and Derivatives (I&D), Refining and Technology. The O&P-Americas segment produces and markets olefins and co-products, polyethylene and polypropylene.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.