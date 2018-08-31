Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Position in First Foundation Inc (FFWM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 891,464 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 322,024 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in First Foundation were worth $16,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFWM. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 71.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 182,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,383,000 after buying an additional 76,344 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the first quarter worth about $1,634,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 7.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 8.5% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 10,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the first quarter worth about $10,667,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FFWM. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of First Foundation from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Foundation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

Shares of First Foundation stock opened at $16.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.91 million, a PE ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. First Foundation Inc has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $20.43.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $43.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.38 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 9.51%. analysts anticipate that First Foundation Inc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James G. Brakke bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.92 per share, with a total value of $87,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $196,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $392,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

