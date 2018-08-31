Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (RHP) Holdings Boosted by Cbre Clarion Securities LLC

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 4,354.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 459,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 449,202 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $38,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RHP. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 20.0% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.3% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 688,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,229,000 after acquiring an additional 8,772 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 112.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 20,419 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 715,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter valued at $239,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RHP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. ValuEngine lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Friday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.17.

Shares of RHP opened at $89.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $90.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.34.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $333.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.60 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 48.96%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jennifer L. Hutcheson sold 2,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $201,888.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,763 shares in the company, valued at $645,493.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott J. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $208,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,203.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

