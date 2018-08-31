Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) Earns Media Impact Score of 0.22

News headlines about Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ryman Hospitality Properties earned a news sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 47.8344827415646 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RHP shares. ValuEngine cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.17.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $89.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.34. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $90.02.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $333.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.60 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 48.96% and a net margin of 14.53%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott J. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $208,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,203.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer L. Hutcheson sold 2,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $201,888.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,763 shares in the company, valued at $645,493.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.