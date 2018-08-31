SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

SAGE has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $198.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $220.00 target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $199.19.

SAGE opened at $165.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 2.88. SAGE Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $59.57 and a twelve month high of $195.97.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $1.48. The firm had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter. sell-side analysts anticipate that SAGE Therapeutics will post -7.42 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 5,593.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $210,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $229,000.

SAGE Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate comprises brexanolone, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that has completed III clinical trials for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD).

