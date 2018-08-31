salesforce.com (CRM) Given New $185.00 Price Target at Raymond James

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report published on Thursday morning. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CRM. Sanford C. Bernstein raised salesforce.com from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on salesforce.com from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. JMP Securities raised their price target on salesforce.com from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised salesforce.com from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $154.98.

salesforce.com stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $153.14. 72,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,980,893. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $92.11 and a fifty-two week high of $154.97. The company has a market capitalization of $112.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 339.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.24. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $226,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,685,536. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $1,530,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 18,000 shares of company stock worth $2,584,260 and sold 505,140 shares worth $71,530,340. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. FMR LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 3.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,621,104 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,224,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066,099 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in salesforce.com by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,655,653 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,091,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,408 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 13,535.6% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,814,629 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,321 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in salesforce.com by 13,746.1% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,034,856 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $141,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in salesforce.com by 14.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,533,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,027,545,000 after acquiring an additional 961,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

