salesforce.com (CRM) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at UBS Group

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, www.benzinga.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $153.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $154.98.

CRM stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $153.06. 62,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,980,893. The stock has a market cap of $112.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 339.62, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.11. salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $92.11 and a 52-week high of $154.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan Wojcicki bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $138.11 per share, with a total value of $828,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 71,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,864,644.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $1,530,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 18,000 shares of company stock worth $2,584,260 and sold 505,140 shares worth $71,530,340. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 8.1% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 29.3% during the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 42,282 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 9,584 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 24.0% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 90,504 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,526,000 after acquiring an additional 17,488 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 233.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 73,844 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,588,000 after acquiring an additional 51,689 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 10.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,226 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

