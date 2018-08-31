salesforce.com (CRM) Receives Buy Rating from Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. UBS Group set a $144.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $154.98.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $152.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 339.11, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.11. salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $92.11 and a 12-month high of $154.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. research analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.74, for a total value of $1,327,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,700 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $226,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,685,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,584,260 and sold 505,140 shares valued at $71,530,340. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 8.1% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 29.3% during the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 42,282 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 9,584 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 24.0% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 90,504 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 17,488 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 233.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 73,844 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,588,000 after purchasing an additional 51,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 10.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,226 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

