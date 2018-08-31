salesforce.com’s (CRM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reissued their buy rating on shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $175.00 price objective on the CRM provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $155.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on salesforce.com to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. UBS Group set a $144.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $154.98.

NYSE:CRM traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $152.82. 47,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,980,893. salesforce.com has a one year low of $92.11 and a one year high of $154.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.28 billion, a PE ratio of 339.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.11.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.24. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 17,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total value of $2,698,110.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,648.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $1,530,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 18,000 shares of company stock worth $2,584,260 and sold 505,140 shares worth $71,530,340. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 3.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,621,104 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,224,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066,099 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in salesforce.com by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,655,653 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,091,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,408 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 13,535.6% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,814,629 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,321 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in salesforce.com by 13,746.1% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,034,856 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $141,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,382 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in salesforce.com by 14.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,533,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,027,545,000 after purchasing an additional 961,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

