Saul Centers Inc (BFS) Director Sells $17,832.00 in Stock

Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) Director Philip D. Caraci sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total value of $17,832.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:BFS traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 647 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,528. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Saul Centers Inc has a 52-week low of $46.71 and a 52-week high of $65.43.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFS. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Saul Centers by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 15,435 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Saul Centers in the first quarter valued at $427,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 4.8% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 135,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after acquiring an additional 6,268 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 71.9% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 11.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares in the last quarter. 45.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BFS shares. B. Riley set a $54.00 target price on Saul Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine lowered Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Saul Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 59 properties which includes (a) 49 community and neighborhood shopping centers and six mixed-use properties with approximately 9.2 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

