Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $342,000 Stake in Barclays PLC (BCS)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,766 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Insight 2811 Inc. purchased a new position in Barclays in the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in Barclays by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 82,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Barclays by 181.0% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,510,000 after acquiring an additional 27,751 shares during the last quarter. SCP Investment LP purchased a new position in Barclays in the 1st quarter worth $2,364,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Barclays in the 1st quarter worth $610,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCS opened at $9.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Barclays PLC has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.55.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. Barclays had a positive return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.131 per share. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous special dividend of $0.11. This represents a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.33%.

In other Barclays news, major shareholder Plc Barclays sold 62,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total transaction of $351,255.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine lowered Barclays from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Barclays Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

