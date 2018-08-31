Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $436,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lessened its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,303 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 17.4% during the second quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 15,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC now owns 72,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 182,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,122,000 after purchasing an additional 16,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apriem Advisors increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 199,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SCHG opened at $81.62 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $63.90 and a 52-week high of $81.99.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.