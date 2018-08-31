Secoo (SECO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter.

Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 19th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $127.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.31 million. On average, analysts expect Secoo to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Secoo stock opened at $12.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 3.02. Secoo has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $15.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SECO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Secoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Secoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd.

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline shopping platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides upscale brand products and services, including bags, watches, women's and men's wear, footwear, children's wear, sportswear, cosmetics and skin care products, jewelry, accessories, automobiles, home goods, fine food and beverage products, arts, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its Website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers.

