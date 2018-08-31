Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Decreases Position in Clorox Co (CLX)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 25.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Clorox by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in Clorox by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Clorox by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in Clorox by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Costello sold 9,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $1,297,285.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,293 shares in the company, valued at $4,801,705.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jon M. Balousek sold 3,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.73, for a total transaction of $485,424.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $139.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.42.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $145.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. Clorox Co has a one year low of $113.57 and a one year high of $150.40. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.36.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 103.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Clorox announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 24th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 12.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighters and color boosters; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the Clorox, Dispatch, Aplicare, HealthLink, and Clorox Healthcare brands.

