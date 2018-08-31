Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $550,000 Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 142.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 4,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $50.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.14. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.59 and a 12 month high of $52.20.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Donaldson had a return on equity of 30.15% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $700.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.97%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $643,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,105.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

DCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. TheStreet raised Donaldson from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Donaldson from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.60.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

