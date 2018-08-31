SegWit2x (B2X) Trading 4.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

SegWit2x (CURRENCY:B2X) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 31st. SegWit2x has a total market cap of $0.00 and $31,514.00 worth of SegWit2x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SegWit2x coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00003097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit, Exrates and Negocie Coins. During the last seven days, SegWit2x has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005570 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00015994 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00011511 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00001063 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000253 BTC.

SegWit2x Coin Profile

SegWit2x (B2X) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. SegWit2x’s total supply is 16,879,800 coins. SegWit2x’s official message board is medium.com/@Segwit2X. The official website for SegWit2x is b2x-segwit.io. SegWit2x’s official Twitter account is @SegWit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SegWit2x Coin Trading

SegWit2x can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Negocie Coins, HitBTC, Exrates and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SegWit2x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SegWit2x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SegWit2x using one of the exchanges listed above.

