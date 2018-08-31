Sei Investments Co. Acquires 8,529 Shares of HubSpot Inc (HUBS)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,963 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,529 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.08% of HubSpot worth $3,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,079,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $135,431,000 after buying an additional 71,931 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 719,878 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,963,000 after buying an additional 159,065 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 621,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,272,000 after buying an additional 95,998 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 598,249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,020,000 after buying an additional 110,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 443,805 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,064,000 after buying an additional 6,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HUBS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.33.

In other news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total transaction of $3,523,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 735,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,599,897.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 3,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $495,950.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,271,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,834 shares of company stock worth $16,576,223. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $142.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. HubSpot Inc has a 12-month low of $67.55 and a 12-month high of $144.55.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.75 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 12.64% and a negative return on equity of 17.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. research analysts predict that HubSpot Inc will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software platform includes integrated applications, such as social media, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, marketing automation, email, sales productivity, CRM, analytics, and reporting.

