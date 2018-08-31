Sei Investments Co. Grows Holdings in Westlake Chemical Co. (WLK)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $4,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Westlake Chemical by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 763,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $84,913,000 after buying an additional 373,510 shares during the period. Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,014,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,351,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,865,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Westlake Chemical by 376.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 195,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,696,000 after buying an additional 154,233 shares during the period. 31.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WLK opened at $94.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.55. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $73.68 and a 52 week high of $124.29.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 27th. This is a positive change from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is 18.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of Westlake Chemical in a report on Friday, August 3rd. MED restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Westlake Chemical in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.82.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

