Sempra Energy (SRE) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

8/20/2018 – Sempra Energy was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $128.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $125.00. They wrote, “We are initiating coverage of Bloom Energy (BE) with a Perform rating. While we see the potential for Bloom to be a core solution provider in disrupting the power market and leading to the possibility for multi-decade growth, we see limited valuation support at current price levels and also see significant execution in front of the company.””

8/17/2018 – Sempra Energy had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

8/10/2018 – Sempra Energy is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set a “weight” rating on the stock.

8/10/2018 – Sempra Energy was given a new $120.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/7/2018 – Sempra Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $118.00 to $121.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/30/2018 – Sempra Energy was given a new $110.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/9/2018 – Sempra Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Argus to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

SRE stock opened at $117.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $100.49 and a 12 month high of $122.97. The company has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.42.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. Sempra Energy had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shelter Harbor Advisors LP bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,903,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 13.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,663,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 15.1% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 25,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

