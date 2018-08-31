Seneca Foods Corp Class A (SENEA) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

Headlines about Seneca Foods Corp Class A (NASDAQ:SENEA) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Seneca Foods Corp Class A earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 46.9707551595748 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Seneca Foods Corp Class A stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.30. The company had a trading volume of 7,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,649. Seneca Foods Corp Class A has a 1 year low of $25.45 and a 1 year high of $36.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Seneca Foods Corp Class A (NASDAQ:SENEA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seneca Foods Corp Class A had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $299.68 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Seneca Foods Corp Class A from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Seneca Foods Corp Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Seneca Foods Corp Class A from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th.

Seneca Foods Corp Class A Company Profile

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Cherryman, and Seneca Farms.

