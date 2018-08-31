Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Market Capitalization Hits $4.94 Million

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 31st. Sentinel Protocol has a total market cap of $4.94 million and approximately $2.67 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded 28.1% lower against the dollar. One Sentinel Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0256 or 0.00000362 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Bilaxy, Hotbit and BitForex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sentinel Protocol Token Profile

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a token. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 193,447,363 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @s_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io. The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinelprotocol.

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bibox, Hotbit, IDEX, Gate.io, DDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

