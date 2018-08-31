Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Corning Incorporated (GLW)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,088 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,273 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 1,455.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Corning by 16,371.4% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the period. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. 70.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Guggenheim set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Corning and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $29.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.65.

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 237,470 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $7,805,638.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 224,884 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total transaction of $6,456,419.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,210,782.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 631,489 shares of company stock valued at $19,722,718 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE GLW opened at $33.47 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $35.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.40.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Corning had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a positive return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.86%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty glasses, ceramics, and related materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, and Life Sciences.

