Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $1.85 Million Holdings in Lam Research Co. (LRCX)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 8.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LRCX. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Lam Research to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $239.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.80.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $172.47 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $156.83 and a one year high of $234.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.37. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 47.14%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 15.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

