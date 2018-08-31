Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $2.06 Million Stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,087 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,363,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,249,662,000 after acquiring an additional 114,847 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Fiserv by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,462,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,078 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Fiserv by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,332,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617,155 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,615,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 3,248,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $79.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.77. Fiserv Inc has a 1-year low of $60.19 and a 1-year high of $80.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $3,817,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 567,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,313,789.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $11,600,500 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on FISV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.90.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

