Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $2.23 Million Stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at $1,359,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Equinix by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 411,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,107,000 after buying an additional 45,524 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Equinix by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,130,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Equinix by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,222,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $430.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Equinix Inc has a twelve month low of $370.79 and a twelve month high of $495.35. The firm has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.51.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.08). Equinix had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $2.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $9.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.22%.

In related news, insider Charles J. Meyers sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.49, for a total transaction of $158,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,068.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.14, for a total value of $110,785.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,145.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,758,716. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. TheStreet raised Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. BidaskClub raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Equinix from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $525.00 target price on Equinix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.10.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

