SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 27,408 Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (YANG)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,000.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares by 56.4% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares stock opened at $59.96 on Friday. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares has a 12 month low of $36.30 and a 12 month high of $79.90.

Direxion Daily China Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

