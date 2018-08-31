SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Position in Anthem Inc (ANTM)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,345 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 884.4% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 139.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANTM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $269.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.00.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $265.01 on Friday. Anthem Inc has a twelve month low of $179.40 and a twelve month high of $268.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $69.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.09. Anthem had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $22.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.92%.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.92, for a total value of $930,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,336,670.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Julie A. Hill sold 248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.01, for a total transaction of $66,218.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,299,157.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,289 shares of company stock worth $5,817,312 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.