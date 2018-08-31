SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.71 Million Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (HAS)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 24.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth $165,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Hasbro by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HAS shares. TheStreet upgraded Hasbro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Hasbro to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Hasbro from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $120.00 price target on Hasbro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Hasbro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.59.

In related news, EVP Dolph Johnson sold 22,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $2,315,950.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,561.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.63, for a total value of $1,006,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,510,077.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,645 shares of company stock valued at $10,796,944. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro stock opened at $99.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.91. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.58.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $904.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.29 million. Hasbro had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Hasbro declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 17th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.