Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a $26.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.35% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in owning, operating, developing and acquiring pipelines and other midstream assets. Its initial assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil and refined products pipelines serving as key infrastructure to transport growing onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast refining markets and to deliver refined products from those markets to major demand centers. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

SHLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.95.

Shares of NYSE SHLX opened at $22.54 on Wednesday. Shell Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $19.42 and a 1 year high of $31.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.59, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 74.14% and a negative return on equity of 295.18%. The company had revenue of $129.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.71 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Shell Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Curtis R. Frasier purchased 5,000 shares of Shell Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.94 per share, for a total transaction of $109,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 129.9% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 84,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 47,582 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 12.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 125,637 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 14,301 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 58.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,432,590 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741,750 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 62.4% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 50,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 19,231 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 18.3% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,762,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $205,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.83% of the company’s stock.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its crude oil pipeline systems include a 350 miles of Zydeco pipeline system; a 130-miles of delta pipeline; a 174-mile offshore Gulf of Mexico corridor pipeline; and a 75-mile offshore pipeline.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.