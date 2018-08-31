Siebert Financial (SIEB) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) has trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern reports. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Siebert Financial earned a coverage optimism score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 48.1100804346264 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of SIEB stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.07. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,125. Siebert Financial has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $21.61. The firm has a market cap of $441.30 million, a PE ratio of 270.83 and a beta of -0.78.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.49 million during the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 82.77% and a net margin of 22.05%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Siebert Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th.

Siebert Financial Company Profile

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses. The company offers online and traditional brokerage, and related services to retail investors through a broker on the telephone, a wireless device, or through the Internet; various value added services, such as access to account information; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

