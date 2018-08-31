Siemens Healthineers (SHL) Given a €38.20 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €38.20 ($44.42) price target on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research report released on Thursday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SHL has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €36.50 ($42.44) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Citigroup set a €38.50 ($44.77) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, equinet set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €37.91 ($44.08).

ETR:SHL opened at €39.11 ($45.47) on Thursday.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

