Sienna Senior Living (SIA) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.81

Sienna Senior Living Inc (TSE:SIA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$17.81 and last traded at C$17.61, with a volume of 74419 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$17.89.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Sienna Senior Living from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$18.75 price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$20.00 to C$18.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$18.92.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This is an increase from Sienna Senior Living’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%.

About Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA)

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC, Retirement, and Baltic segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

