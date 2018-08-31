Sientra Sees Unusually High Options Volume (SIEN)

Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 800 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,076% compared to the average volume of 68 put options.

Sientra stock opened at $25.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.06. Sientra has a 12 month low of $8.79 and a 12 month high of $26.79. The firm has a market cap of $652.13 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of -0.92.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.04). Sientra had a negative net margin of 131.16% and a negative return on equity of 151.47%. The company had revenue of $17.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 million. equities analysts expect that Sientra will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of Sientra in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sientra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Sientra from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sientra in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new position in shares of Sientra during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sientra during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sientra during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Sientra by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,621 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 7,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sientra during the 2nd quarter valued at $427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

